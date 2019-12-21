Boris Johnson dishes up pre-Christmas meals for British troops

Global  

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson swapped politics for an apron to serve up some pre-Christmas meals for British troops in Estonia on Saturday.
The Prime Minister was joined by his Estonian counterpart as he visited the base near Tallinn.

Johnson also said he he would carry on trying to help the family of 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn, killed in a road collision with a U.S. diplomat's wife who then left the country as well as talking Brexit.




