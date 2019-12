Christmas lights in Henderson 54 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 04:09s - Published Christmas lights in Henderson A Henderson family took home the top spot on this year's "Great Christmas Light Fight." They spent more than 600 hundred hours creating the dazzling display that features a pirate ship. The home is located near Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway. 0

