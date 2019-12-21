Impeachment is 'nothing to celebrate' -Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday weighed in on impeachment at a campaign stop in Iowa... After the House this week made it official - Trump became the third U.S. president in history to be impeached.

But Biden said, THAT is not something worth celebrating: (SOUNDBITE)(English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "It's a sad moment for the country.

And there's, don't get me wrong, it's not that I think it's unfair that Donald Trump had been impeached and have to face the charges that have been made.

But the idea that it's worth celebrating, I find, I find counterproductive, because there's nothing to celebrate." Trump stands little chance of being convicted and removed from office by the Republican-controlled Senate.

And Biden is still fighting to challenge him in the November 2020 election.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "The job of a President is not only to be a warrior, but the job of the President is also to be a healer.

We have to heal this country.

Our democracy's in trouble.

It's not about me.

This is about the country, it's about the country.

So when my colleagues who are seeking the nomination tell me that, that you know, Republicans are this and that, the other thing.

They don't have to convince me.

Like I said, no one's taken as much heat and as much many lies thrown at them as I have." Biden has been personally caught up in the impeachment probe.

Trump is accused of abusing his power by holding back $391 million in security aid to Ukraine in an effort to get Kiev to announce a corruption investigation of Biden - a top rival.