US Gov: Roundup Verdict Should Be Overturned

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
The Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department has weighed in on a federal court case.

The two say a federal appeals court should reverse a lower court verdict finding Bayer AG liable in a suit over Roundup.

Reuters reports the case involved a California man who blamed its Roundup weed killer for his cancer.

The government said in a friend of the court brief filed on Friday that glyphosate, the weed killer’s active ingredient, is not a carcinogen.
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
