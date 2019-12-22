Afghan poll results suggest slim win for Ghani

Afghanistan's incumbent president Ashraf Ghani won a slim majority of votes in the country's presidential election, delayed preliminary results showed on Sunday (December 22) - in a vote that was marred by allegations of massive fraud.

But the battle for the presidency is not over yet.

The Independent Election Commission said Ghani had won 50.64 percent of the vote while his main challenger, Abdullah Abdullah, had 39.52 percent .

The IEC said that was enough for Ghani to win the first round of voting outright, but added that the outcome could change in final results and that if Ghani hadn't secured more than 50 percent the election would go to a second round of voting.

The results are also subject to reviews by the election complaints commission and Abdullah - who currently shares power with Ghani in an awkward unity government - is complaining.

In a statement his office said he did not accept the preliminary results, and that the commission had failed to tackle electoral fraud.

The election - in which less than 20 percent of registered voters participated - took place nearly three months ago but last month the Afghan election commission started recounting votes due to what it described as discrepancies in the system.

Abdullah's side objected, calling the recount an attempt to add more votes for Ghani - something the IEC dismissed.

In protest Abdullah's supporters blocked IEC offices, adding further delays.

Last week Abdullah said he would allow the recount, but that he would not accept a tainted result.

The September election had already plunged Afghanistan into a period of uncertainty after both Ghani and Abdullah claimed victory before ballots had been tallied - raising fears that a flawed vote combined with bitter political tensions could drive war-weary Afghanistan into deeper political instability.