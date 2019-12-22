Global  

Ohio Shines As Key State For Republicans To Win Electoral Votes

Ohio used to be a hotspot for presidential elections but then it dropped its electoral power and many tossed it aside.

According to CNN, its population hasn’t grown much and it went from 25 electoral votes to 18.

Even so, the state remains important for Republican candidates to pass the 270 electoral vote.

The reason for this is because big electoral vote state are known to be blue no matter what.
