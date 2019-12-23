Global  

John Bercow delivers Channel 4's Alternative Christmas Message

John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message

John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message

Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is to deliver this year’s Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message.

In a tumultuous year in politics, Mr Bercow will deliver a pro-democracy and pro-Parliament message of tolerance and respect from a classroom at his children’s state secondary school.Having stepped down in October from the bi-partisan role of Speaker and after ten years of chairing some of the fiercest and most fractious debates in recent political history, Mr Bercow continues to be a champion for the role of Parliament.

In The Alternative Christmas Message, which will be broadcast on Christmas Day at 2.25pm on Channel 4, Mr Bercow also shares his concerns over the role social media has come to play in our lives, particularly the impact on young people, commenting that while it can be “amazing” it can often “amplify hatred, racism, misogyny and abuse.”
