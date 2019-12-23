Global  

Australian PM tours areas devastated by wildfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has toured areas of New South Wales devastated by recent wildfires.

Around 200 wildfires were burning in four states, with New South Wales accounting for more than half of them, including 60 fires which are not contained.

The disaster has led to renewed criticism that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government has not taken enough action on climate change.
