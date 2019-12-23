Global  

Jharkhand elections: Opposition alliance inches towards a victory and more news | OneInida News

Jharkhand elections: Opposition alliance inches towards a victory and more news | OneInida News

Jharkhand elections: Opposition alliance inches towards a victory and more news | OneInida News

Mahagathbandhan set to win in Jharkhand, BJP's saffron footprint shrinks, JP Nadda holds support march for Citizenship Law, Congress sits on dharna at Raj Ghat against CAA, Rahul Gandhi calls youth to join in the protest, Mega anti-CAA rally conducted in Chennai, Sadhvi Pragya defends herself over Spicejet row, Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls PM Modi akin to God for refugees and more news #JharkhandElectionLive #JharkhandElectionResult #RaghubarDas
