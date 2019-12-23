Jharkhand elections: Opposition alliance inches towards a victory and more news | OneInida News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:29s - Published Jharkhand elections: Opposition alliance inches towards a victory and more news | OneInida News Mahagathbandhan set to win in Jharkhand, BJP's saffron footprint shrinks, JP Nadda holds support march for Citizenship Law, Congress sits on dharna at Raj Ghat against CAA, Rahul Gandhi calls youth to join in the protest, Mega anti-CAA rally conducted in Chennai, Sadhvi Pragya defends herself over Spicejet row, Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls PM Modi akin to God for refugees and more news #JharkhandElectionLive #JharkhandElectionResult #RaghubarDas 0

