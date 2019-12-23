China rejects penal labour allegations

China's foreign minister has rejected allegations that inmates at a Shanghai jail are victims of forced labour.

The denial comes after British retailer Tesco announced on Sunday (December 22) it had suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards.

A customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners undergoing forced labour.

The message also referred to former Qingpu prison inmate and British journalist Peter Humphrey - who it urged to contact.

(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN, GENG SHUANG, SAYING: "This is a farce created by Mr. Humphrey.

Mr. Humphrey can't bear to keep quiet now, and every once in a while he'll come out to hype something up so that people won't forget about him.

But this time, the farce he created here is really just obsolete.

I'll offer him a piece of advice: if he wants attention, at least make up something new.

Here, I can responsibly say, according to the relevant departments, Shanghai's Qingpu prison has no such foreign prisoners undergoing forced labour." Six year-old British girl Florence Widdicombe found the message inside a Tesco charity Christmas card.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) 6-YEAR-OLD, FLORENCE WIDDICOMBE, GIRL WHO FOUND MESSAGE FROM CHINESE PRISONERS IN TESCO CHRISTMAS CARD, SAYING: "The card said we are forbidden prisoners forced to work against our will, please contact Peter Humphrey.'' Florence's father contacted Humphrey on Linkedin.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) BRITISH FORMER CORPORATE INVESTIGATOR AND JOURNALIST, PETER HUMPHREY, SAYING: "Well, I spent two years in captivity in Shanghai between 2013 and 2015 and my final nine months of that captivity was in this very prison, in this very cell block where this message has come from.

So, this was written by some of my cellmates from that period who are still there serving sentences." Tesco said the cards were produced at a printing factory about 100 km from Shanghai's Qingpu prison.

A spokesman for Tesco said on Sunday quote, "We abhor the use of prison labour and would never allow it in our supply chain."