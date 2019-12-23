Global  

The Story Of British Politics In 2019

2019 saw another seismic shift in Britain’s political landscape.

At the beginning, Theresa May’s government was struggling to get anything through the Commons as Westminster was stuck in deadlock but by the end of the year things were looking a lot rosier for the Conservatives under Boris Johnson, as he stormed the election to a massive majority over Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour and a vow to get Brexit done.
