New Arsenal boss Arteta demands accountability from players

LONDON COLNEY, NEAR LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 23, 2019)

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ARSENAL MANAGER MIKEL ARTETA SAYING: "I think that we have a really good team and there are a lot of things to improve but at least the two things that I demanded from them, they were done so they committed to something and they did it so it was a good starting point." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ARSENAL MANAGER MIKEL ARTETA SAYING: "I think we are much more committed, I think we had a different kind of aggression everytime we lose the ball.

I think the body language was much, much better than in the past few games and I think they played with more passion in this game.

You know obviously they were things to improve but at least those have to be non-negotiable.

Those have to be on the table for every game, for every training session and the way we are going to live together." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ARSENAL MANAGER MIKEL ARTETA SAYING: "I'm not expecting, you're not going to be judged on things that you've done in the past whether they are negative or positive.

You know this is evolving everyday and I'm expecting you to perform and be in the right mindset every single day for me.

And if you do that, you will have a chance to play.

If you don't, you won't." STORY: Arsenal have a really good squad that can be improved but the players must take up responsibility and be accountable for their actions on the pitch if they are to be a part of the club's future plans, new manager Mikel Arteta said on Monday (December 23).

In his first news conference last week, Arteta had demanded "passion and energy" from the players and the Spaniard said he was satisfied with what he saw during Saturday's 0-0 draw at Everton.

Arteta, 37, will make his managerial debut when 11th-placed Arsenal travel to Bournemouth on Thursday (December 26).

Speaking at a news conference on Monday (December 23), Arteta said that he will put the most competitive team out and believes his side will be well prepared.

Arteta said that players are not going to be judged on things they have done in the past whether they are negative or positive but he expects them to be in the right mindset every day.

