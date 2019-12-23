Global  

Family Members Say Mother of Missing Children in Idaho Joined a Dangerous Cult with New Husband

Family Members Say Mother of Missing Children in Idaho Joined a Dangerous Cult with New Husband

Family Members Say Mother of Missing Children in Idaho Joined a Dangerous Cult with New Husband

Family members of a man and woman at the center of a nationwide search for two missing children in Rexburg, Idaho believe they may be members of religious cult infatuated with the end of the world.
Family of missing Idaho children say mom may have joined new husband's cult as FBI joins search

The FBI has become involved in what has turned into a nationwide search for a man and a woman on the...
