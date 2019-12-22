Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record
Following the New Orleans
Saints' 38-28 win over the
Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Michael Thomas has now officially
caught 145 passes for the year,
breaking the league's record.
The record was previously held
by Marvin Harrison for 17 years,
who recorded 143 caught passes.
On Twitter, Thomas received
praise from NBA stars LeBron James
and James Harden.
.
Congrats @Cantguardmike!!!!
Single season reception record.
Breaking the record on an
incredible route he ran!, LeBron James, via Twitter.
S/O @Cantguardmike for
breaking the all time record.
Bro been puttin in crazy work
and it shows!!!
#NFLhistory
LEGENDARY !, James Harden, via Twitter.
When asked about his
accomplishment, Thomas
said the record does not
mean much to him.
Instead, the wide receiver said
he would rather focus on getting
the playoff-bound New Orleans
Saints to the Super Bowl.
I don't take it for granted.
But the fact that we still have
more goals as a team ... as far
as not the individual stuff that
comes along with it ... I would
be selfish to be like, 'Oh, I just
caught all these passes and
did all this.', Michael Thomas, via 'ESPN'.
I just want to keep catching
passes and end up where we're
gonna be.
That's ultimately
what I'm here to do, Michael Thomas, via 'ESPN'