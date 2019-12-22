Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record

Following the New Orleans Saints' 38-28 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Michael Thomas has now officially caught 145 passes for the year, breaking the league's record.

The record was previously held by Marvin Harrison for 17 years, who recorded 143 caught passes.

On Twitter, Thomas received praise from NBA stars LeBron James and James Harden.

Congrats @Cantguardmike!!!!

Single season reception record.

Breaking the record on an incredible route he ran!, LeBron James, via Twitter.

S/O @Cantguardmike for breaking the all time record.

Bro been puttin in crazy work and it shows!!!

#NFLhistory LEGENDARY !, James Harden, via Twitter.

When asked about his accomplishment, Thomas said the record does not mean much to him.

Instead, the wide receiver said he would rather focus on getting the playoff-bound New Orleans Saints to the Super Bowl.

I don't take it for granted.

But the fact that we still have more goals as a team ... as far as not the individual stuff that comes along with it ... I would be selfish to be like, 'Oh, I just caught all these passes and did all this.', Michael Thomas, via 'ESPN'.

I just want to keep catching passes and end up where we're gonna be.

That's ultimately what I'm here to do, Michael Thomas, via 'ESPN'