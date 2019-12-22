Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record

Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record

Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record.

Following the New Orleans Saints' 38-28 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Michael Thomas has now officially caught 145 passes for the year, breaking the league's record.

The record was previously held by Marvin Harrison for 17 years, who recorded 143 caught passes.

On Twitter, Thomas received praise from NBA stars LeBron James and James Harden.

.

Congrats @Cantguardmike!!!!

Single season reception record.

Breaking the record on an incredible route he ran!, LeBron James, via Twitter.

S/O @Cantguardmike for breaking the all time record.

Bro been puttin in crazy work and it shows!!!

#NFLhistory LEGENDARY !, James Harden, via Twitter.

When asked about his accomplishment, Thomas said the record does not mean much to him.

Instead, the wide receiver said he would rather focus on getting the playoff-bound New Orleans Saints to the Super Bowl.

I don't take it for granted.

But the fact that we still have more goals as a team ... as far as not the individual stuff that comes along with it ... I would be selfish to be like, 'Oh, I just caught all these passes and did all this.', Michael Thomas, via 'ESPN'.

I just want to keep catching passes and end up where we're gonna be.

That's ultimately what I'm here to do, Michael Thomas, via 'ESPN'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Saints wide receiver breaks NFL record as Eagles beat Cowboys

Michael Thomas set an NFL single-season record for pass receptions as the visiting New Orleans Saints...
The Age - Published

Saints’ Michael Thomas tops Marvin Harrison’s NFL receptions record

Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas now has the NFL's single season record for most receptions all...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.comESPN



You Might Like


Tweets about this

yuccanola

Sal Longoria 🇨🇺🇺🇸 RT @ErikaFerrandoTV: Michael Thomas: Breaks NFL records Sunday. Visits kids at Ochsner Hospital for Children Monday. @Cantguardmike @Sain… 1 hour ago

ErikaFerrandoTV

Erika Ferrando WWLTV Michael Thomas: Breaks NFL records Sunday. Visits kids at Ochsner Hospital for Children Monday. @Cantguardmike… https://t.co/n37y4sJwpQ 2 hours ago

joes_talk

Average Joes Sports Talk Podcast Lamar Jackson is your MVP ,not just a running QB #RavensFlock Michael Thomas breaks the record for the most recept… https://t.co/qsu9PPDCOG 2 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Saints WR Michael Thomas Breaks Single-Season NFL Catching Record https://t.co/R1iiSC0sMA 2 hours ago

michth8

MICHAEL Q THOMAS RT @tafthsfootball: Alumnus ⁦@Cantguardmike⁩ breaks NFL reception record, “treats every practice rep like it’s the Super Bowl”: https://t.c… 5 hours ago

plugplug1928

Adam Bond (⚜️12-3 NFCSC) RT @Detrison1: @thecheckdown @NFL @Cantguardmike @EAMaddenNFL @Saints Michael Thomas breaks NFL Record and no one in the sports media talks… 5 hours ago

DoncicWRLD

JC🗺️ @EliteMT13 @unclappable @Wyattcowboyhat @stefonmoss No I'm not. I actually watched Brett kollmans video this week o… https://t.co/g6Tfhoo0O4 6 hours ago

Detrison1

Detrison @Saints @NFL @Cantguardmike @OchsnerHealth Michael Thomas breaks NFL Record and no one in the sports media talks ab… https://t.co/A6OrubFLxm 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.