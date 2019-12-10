Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly
agreed to an $80 million contract with
left-handed pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu.
Ryu will be leaving the Los Angeles
Dodgers, where he held the best
qualifying ERA of the 2019 season, 2.32.
During the 2019 season, the
32-year-old also led the Dodgers to
14 wins and made his first appearance
at the MLB All-Star Game.
Originally from South Korea,
Ryu signed with the Los Angeles
Dodgers back in 2012.
He has recorded only
24 walks in the over 182
total innings he's pitched.
He also holds a career 54-33 record
to go along with a 2.98 ERA
and 665 strikeouts.
Besides Ryu, Toronto has also
added starters Chase Anderson
and Tanner Roark this offseason