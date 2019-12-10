Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal

Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal

Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal.

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to an $80 million contract with left-handed pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Ryu will be leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he held the best qualifying ERA of the 2019 season, 2.32.

During the 2019 season, the 32-year-old also led the Dodgers to 14 wins and made his first appearance at the MLB All-Star Game.

Originally from South Korea, Ryu signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2012.

He has recorded only 24 walks in the over 182 total innings he's pitched.

He also holds a career 54-33 record to go along with a 2.98 ERA and 665 strikeouts.

Besides Ryu, Toronto has also added starters Chase Anderson and Tanner Roark this offseason
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Korean pitcher Ryu gets 4-year Toronto MLB deal: reports

South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-Jin has agreed to a four-year Major League Baseball contract worth $80...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


AP source: Ryu, Blue Jays agree to $80 million, 4-year deal

Free agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to an $80 million, four-year...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Denver PostFOX SportsESPN



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MinceKevin

Kevin @FriedgeHNIC @SNCaroline I have a liget question I think but @SNCaroline will not reply, so trying again... Why wou… https://t.co/abRFeMHJkb 9 hours ago

DJDREK84

D-REK Blue Jays make a big splash by signing free agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu | Offside https://t.co/4Nv1Qbj51j 1 day ago

MinceKevin

Kevin RT @MinceKevin: @SNCaroline Please explain why Blue Jays traded away great pitchers last yr, to only sign a more expensive pitcher this yr?… 2 days ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal https://t.co/1zSCMmDfPW 3 days ago

JDhami14

Jaskaran Dhami RT @Nylander5v5: In the past 24 hours: - Raptors win after being down 30 points in the 4th quarter - Blue Jays sign star pitcher Ryu - Le… 3 days ago

Nylander5v5

Sachin ☃️ In the past 24 hours: - Raptors win after being down 30 points in the 4th quarter - Blue Jays sign star pitcher R… https://t.co/msrtgTD1qz 3 days ago

sportsscott

Scott Morissey RT @simmonssteve: The miracle of Chanukah: Blue Jays sign a free agent pitcher of consequence (Dodgers Ryu) and I win the first fantasy foo… 3 days ago

MinceKevin

Kevin @SNCaroline Please explain why Blue Jays traded away great pitchers last yr, to only sign a more expensive pitcher… https://t.co/HNfoJxBYe2 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hyun-Jin Ryu Joins The Blue Jays [Video]Hyun-Jin Ryu Joins The Blue Jays

This is the deal.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:02Published

Stephen Strasburg to Return to Nationals on $245 Million Deal [Video]Stephen Strasburg to Return to Nationals on $245 Million Deal

Stephen Strasburg to Return to Nationals on $245 Million Deal. Strasburg's seven-year deal is a new record for a pitcher. The deal surpasses David Price's seven-year, $217 million deal with the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.