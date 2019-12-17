Global  

Newly Released Email Adds Fuel To Fight Over Whether Witnesses Should Be Called In Senate Impeachment Trial

Newly Released Email Adds Fuel To Fight Over Whether Witnesses Should Be Called In Senate Impeachment TrialCBS4's Skyler Henry is at the White House with the latest.
Schumer cites "explosive" email to call for impeachment witnesses

Schumer cited a newly revealed email from White House aide Michael Duffey as evidence for why...
CBS News - Published

McConnell rebuffs calls for witnesses in Senate impeachment trial

In remarks on the Senate floor, McConnell called a request from Schumer for witnesses during the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •ReutersWorldNews



Fight Brewing Over Witnesses At Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]Fight Brewing Over Witnesses At Senate Impeachment Trial

Sen. Mitch McConnell says he doesn't expect Rep. Nancy Pelosi will send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until after the holidays, Skyler Henry reports (1:55). WCCO 4 News At Noon - December..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:55Published

New Email Addsu Fuel To The For Impeachment Witnesses [Video]New Email Addsu Fuel To The For Impeachment Witnesses

Skyler Henry reports less than two hours after President Trump finished a phone call where he asked Ukraine's president to investigate Joe Biden, White House official Michael Duffey sent an email..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published

