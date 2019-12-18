Kansas City Health Department warns of lead in children's toys, holiday china

TIS THE SEASON FORHOLIDAY DECORATIONSAND NEW TOYS UNDERTHE TREE.BUT DO YOU KNOW IFYOUR ITEMS ARE SAFE?THE KANSAS CITY HEALTHDEPARTMENT WARNSSOME OF YOUR FAVORITEITEMS MIGHT BE EXPOSINGYOU TO LEADONLY ON 41 ACTION,REPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD EXPLAINSWHAT YOU SHOULD LOOKOUT FOR.WITH CHRISTMAS JUSTAROUND THE CORNER,MOM MARKEES MONDAINEIS MAKING A LIST ANDCHECKING IT TWICE...Markees Mondaine/ Mom of ThreeThere are certain toys I likethem to play with are the onesthat are real easy to see ifthere's something wrong withitBUT NOT EVERY DANGERCAN BE SEEN.THIS HOLIDAY SEASON,THE KANSAS CITY HEALTHDEPARTMENT IS WARNINGPARENTS ABOUT LEAD...Carol Pollard/ Kansas CityHealthDepartment Healthy HomesSpecialistLooks like a perfect little toyfor a child, right?AND THE HIGH LEVELSTHAT CAN BE FOUND INGIFTS AND CHILDREN'STOYS,Carol Pollard/ Kansas CityHealthDepartment Healthy HomesSpecialistChildren who have the hand-to-mouth behaviors have thehighest risk becauseeverything goes in theirmouthsTHIS YELLOW SCHOOL BUSRECENTLY PURCHASEDFROM A BIG-BOX STORE...Carol Pollard/ Kansas CityHealthDepartment Healthy HomesSpecialistIt says ages three plusTESTED POSITIVE FORLEAD.READING MORE THAN 4-THOUSAND PARTS PERMILLION.A SAFE LEVEL IS 90.Carol Pollard/ Kansas CityHealthDepartment Healthy HomesSpecialistIf you stick with, I think,reallygood brands of toys I think youare fairly safe.

But withouttesting individually you cannotbe sure.IT'S NOT JUST CHILDRENTOYS, EITHER.SANTA... HAD HIGHER THANSAFE LEVELS OF LEAD,TOO.AS DID THIS HOLIDAYCHINA,WHICH THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS TESTSPOSITIVE FOR LEAD MORETIMES THAN YOU CANIMAGINECarol Pollard/ Kansas CityHealthDepartment Healthy HomesSpecialistAny kind of glazed China,stonewear, any of that canhave lead.

The one I knowdoes not absolutely is plain,white correl.

Other than that,without testing you do notknow.A SUGGESTION-- IF YOUHAVE A BOWL LIKE THISAND IT'S CRACKED ORCHIPPED,THROW IT OUT OR DO NOTSERVE FOOD ON ITALL NEW INFORMATIONMARKEES MONDAINE ISNOW TAKING HOME WITHHER.Markees Mondaine/ Mom of ThreeNo, I never heard about thisstuff.

I just heard about thelead in the house and thepainting chipping and that'swhat we've been cautious of.I've never heard of the toysor... no.

LEADERS WITH THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAY IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO KNOW IF A PRODUCT HAS HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD WITHOUT TESTING IT. AND THEY'RE OFFERING TO TEST YOUR ITEMS FOR FREE. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. HEALTH OFFICIALS ALSO SUGGEST HAVING YOUR CHILD TESTED FOR LEAD. IT'S A SIMPLE BLOOD TEST. IT'S ALSO FREE.