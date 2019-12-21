Global  

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:41s
Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers, 12/23/2019
0
Canucks use powerful 3rd-period push to shove aside fast-fading Oilers

Quinn Hughes' power-play goal proved to be the game winner as the Vancouver Canucks closed out their...
CBC.ca


