Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes?

Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes?

With Ben Stokes inspiring two of English cricket’s greatest ever moments, it was inevitable he would be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

We take a look at why 2019 was such an important year for Stokes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

2019 sporting year in pictures [Video]2019 sporting year in pictures

A look back at a year of sport in 2019. From Wales' Six Nations win, to Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title fight and everything in between.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson receives SPOTY Lifetime Achievement award [Video]Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson receives SPOTY Lifetime Achievement award

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson received the Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement award to mark a stunning sporting career. Wheelchair racer Grey-Thompson won 11 Paralympic gold medals..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.