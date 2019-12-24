Moose Lets Man Untangle Christmas Lights from Its Face

Occurred on March 17, 2017 / Anchorage, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: "My outside camera kept alarming motion at my front door.

I was trying to watch a game on TV and it was getting to be annoying so I went to check on what was out there.

I found a large moose with my Christmas lights wrapped around its head.

I stepped out and talked calmly to her and asked if I could take them off.

She put her head out and let me get them off her head."