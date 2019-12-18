Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Last minute Christmas shopping

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Last minute Christmas shoppingLast minute Christmas shopping
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Last minute Christmas shopping

Great day weather- wise to get out and finish up some christmas shopping..or for some...get started.

News channel two's gary liberatoreaug up with shoppers today...at sangertown square in new hartford.

There's nothing like waiting until the last few days before christmas to come up with the perfect gift.

Tc : 55:34 "did my christmas shopng, got mmom a gift card..oh shhhhhhhh..shhhhhhhhhhhh .."

Some are doing so much shopping this weekend.

It's like a job..they have to take breaks.

Tc : 55:05 "i certainly am my feet hurt a lot of shopping ha ha yeah yeah yeah."

17:02.

Why do you wait until the la mite to do some of your shopping because i know exactly to better deals everyone tnksthat's grt deals on black friday i dony yowait to the last minute you know what you want you'll find a deal."

Believe it or not.some of the folks that wait till the last minute.those that work in retail..

Tc : 51:42 "i always wait till the last minute, the day before christmas to finish to finish shopping, you know i work a lot so i don'really have a lot of time."

Some just have way to many people to shop for.

Tc : 13:03 "i got two more left that's whai here for and that's it him and my grandma and you started earlyeah i had to do you have to have to got 20 kids man with my faly of course not mine mine mine."

And just like shoppers.reporters have lulls during their day at the mall.

Tc : 02:46 "my name is mike mccoy and i'm one of the real mccoys..

Tc : 59:47 "so what percentage of shoppers start their christmas shopping in november would you think?

Way too many, i can't think abthat, there's work and the snow.

So now i would say 25% while you're close 28% starting november."

Tc : 16:30 "how much on average would you y personpends on their spouse for christmas oh gosh..

Maybe i guess it depends on the mpn income level but i would say three or $400 that's pretty good i guess the average is about $123."

Tc : 14:54 "so here's one statistic that you don't wanna be a partol actually get loans to pay for their christmas shopping."

Tc : 14:07 "i think you have some of the most bags of anyone out here i don't think so i'm sure there's somebody else that has more i do have a lot did you waittohe last mine i did not so this is addition to what you already got absolutely spent too much again this year."

That's the case for a lot of people.

At sangertown square in new hartford, gary liberatore, news channel 2.



Recent related news from verified sources

Doug Collins: Democrats' rush to impeach Trump like 'last-minute Christmas shopping'

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., compared the Democrats’ rush to an impeachment vote before the end of the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NewsdaySydney Morning Herald


Malls around the country 'at capacity' as people dash to do the last-minute shop

Regional shopping malls are just as busy as those in the main centres as Kiwis flock to the shops to...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

poopiesanchez

Poopie Sanchez 👽 Last minute Christmas shopping for the win 😘 2 seconds ago

4thysJW

JAMWORLD LI💚❤️ RT @JohnnysStawbewi: Taeyong and Johnny spotted in Apgujeong, I bet last minute Christmas shopping haha CAN RELATE https://t.co/8bsdEtW9gR 12 seconds ago

semper_fidelis3

jesus RT @RelaxxDaww: last minute Christmas shopping y’all want something?? https://t.co/BAtGP6lKE8 23 seconds ago

HersheyPompom

Pompom RT @vix1coolbabe: look who we found at the elevators of the sm moa parking, while doing some last minute christmas shopping last night. 😍 h… 37 seconds ago

BIGtimeATTITUDE

E18HTEEN 💙🏁 Suppose to do last minute shopping... yeah right. I’m giving them kids money! Merry Christmas 43 seconds ago

SaintsBoutique

SAINTS Boutique According to the Santa Tracker, he’s already en route! It’s finally Christmas Eve!🎅🏼 We are open today from 11-2pm… https://t.co/ztK0RkQpf8 45 seconds ago

LukeBry47879944

Luke Bryan RT @SoundsLikeNash: Get your last minute #Christmas shopping on with songs from @LukeBryanOnline, @BrettEldredge, and @ColeSwindell. Listen… 58 seconds ago

JackTeoh7

Jack Teoh RT @lorenridinger: It's Christmas Eve! Doing some last minute shopping! How are you spending Christmas Eve? #christmaseve #holiday #shoppi… 59 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Looking to get last minute Christmas decorations? The Town of Tonawanda is giving some away for free [Video]Looking to get last minute Christmas decorations? The Town of Tonawanda is giving some away for free

If you're looking for Christmas decorations at the last minute, the Town of Tonawanda has you covered

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:46Published

Last minute holiday shopping rush [Video]Last minute holiday shopping rush

Last minute holiday shopping rush

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.