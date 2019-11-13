Global  

Dow, S&P pause near records

The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped in a shortened, pre-Christmas session Tuesday, as investors paused after a record-setting rally.

Fred Katayama reports.
The Nasdaq managed to eke out a ninth straight closing high Tuesday, but just barely, while a decline in industrial and healthcare stocks dragged the Dow and S&P 500 just below the breakeven line.

Max Wolff, an economist and founder of the firm, Multivariate, is concerned about high stock valuations.

SOUNDBITE: MULTIVARIATE MANAGING MEMBER, MAX WOLFF (ENGLISH) SAYING: "I don't think things look terrifying going into the new year, but again if you pay any allegiance or even pray secretly at night to the gods of basic value, you have to be nervous about your money." Shares of Uber rose slightly.

Co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will step down from the board of the ride-hailing company by the end of this year.

Boeing fell, weighing on the Dow one day after the aerospace giant fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

A House committee aide said Boeing documents reviewed by a government committee apparently contain "very disturbing" comments by the jet maker's employees about the grounded 737 MAX aircraft.

Advanced Micro Devices shares rallied for a fourth straight day.

RBC raised its price target on the chipmaker.

AMD's stock price has more than doubled this year.



