A Highlands Ranch family's Christmas decorations were destroyed for a third year

A Highlands Ranch family says they’ve had their Christmas decorations destroyed by vandals for a third year.

Christopher Allen @BroncosFan1959 Merry Christmas to you and your family too Dan..Also from Colorado (Highlands Ranch)...👍👊 9 hours ago

Denver7 News A Highlands Ranch family says they’ve had their Christmas decorations destroyed by vandals for a third year. https://t.co/cbL4Ao2n7u 3 hours ago