Christmas Eve on 34th Street

EVE NIGHT━ BUT THAT HASN'TSTOPPED PEOPLE FROMCELEBRATING DOWNTOWN AT THE34TH STREET LIGHTS.

THAT'SWHERE WE FIND WMA━2 NEWS'ERIN MACPHERSON.

SHE'S BEENOUT THERE ALL EVENING.

ERI34TH STREET HAS REOPENED FORTRAFFIC SO IT'S NOT AS BUSY ASIT WAS A COUPLE OF HOURS AGO━PEOPLE ARE STILL WALKINGAROUND LOOKING AT THE LIGHTS.WE MET PEOPLE WHO LIVE IN THEAREA WHO COME EVERY YEAR━FIRST TIME LOCALS━ AND EVENSOME FAMILIES FROM FLORIDALOVING THE LIGHTS━ GETTININTO THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT.merry Christmas HOLIDAY CHEERIS PRETTY CONTAGIOUS ON 34THSTREET IN HAMPDEN the lightsthe atmosphere the love CHANTLYOUNG COMES TO SEE THE LIGHTSEVERY YEAR WITH HER FAMILY━ ATRADITION THEY NEVER MISS OUTON.

1━4━45 this is my sonand now weand my grandson.

It's for thebabies.

Gotta have memories.FAMILIES BUILDING MEMORIESTOGETHE━ AS THEY LOOK ATEACH HOME.

EVERY ONE HAS IT'SOWN THEME━ THIS ONE IS OCEANCITY.

Seems to be the winnerstick with it a bunch offriends made a bunch of ourdecorations JASON NICHOLLS ANDEMILIEE CLINGERMAN HAVECELEBRATED FOUR CHRISTMASESHERE you have to loveChristmas to live here THEYDON'T PLAN ON MOVING ANY TIMESOON.

We love thisneighborhood all are neighborsare really cool charactersMANY ARE USED TO THE CROWDSHERE THIS TIME OF YEAR━ BUTTHERE WERE PLENTY OF FIRSTTIMERS TOO━ SOME WHO CAME INSTYLE.

I really wanted to dothis for Christmas and Ifinally talked them into doingit and here we are A FAMILY OFTHREE━ SOAKING IN THE TIMETOGETHER.

Coming and enjoyingthe lights bring the familyout bonding time, having agood time with the familyESPECIALLY THEIR LITTLE ONE━KHARI WHO JUST WANTS ONE THINGFOR CHRISTMAS.

For everyone tohave fun!

IT LOOKS LIKE SHEGOT HER WISH━ EVEN THE GRINCHIS FEELING THE CHRISTMASPIRIT!THE THE LAST DAY OF THE L