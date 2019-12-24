Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christmas Eve on 34th Street

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Christmas Eve on 34th Street

Christmas Eve on 34th Street

What better place to get you into the Christmas Spirit than the 34th Street lights in Hampden?

It was pretty packed on Tuesday night with families enjoying the lights and the time together.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Christmas Eve on 34th Street

EVE NIGHT━ BUT THAT HASN'TSTOPPED PEOPLE FROMCELEBRATING DOWNTOWN AT THE34TH STREET LIGHTS.

THAT'SWHERE WE FIND WMA━2 NEWS'ERIN MACPHERSON.

SHE'S BEENOUT THERE ALL EVENING.

ERI34TH STREET HAS REOPENED FORTRAFFIC SO IT'S NOT AS BUSY ASIT WAS A COUPLE OF HOURS AGO━PEOPLE ARE STILL WALKINGAROUND LOOKING AT THE LIGHTS.WE MET PEOPLE WHO LIVE IN THEAREA WHO COME EVERY YEAR━FIRST TIME LOCALS━ AND EVENSOME FAMILIES FROM FLORIDALOVING THE LIGHTS━ GETTININTO THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT.merry Christmas HOLIDAY CHEERIS PRETTY CONTAGIOUS ON 34THSTREET IN HAMPDEN the lightsthe atmosphere the love CHANTLYOUNG COMES TO SEE THE LIGHTSEVERY YEAR WITH HER FAMILY━ ATRADITION THEY NEVER MISS OUTON.

1━4━45 this is my sonand now weand my grandson.

It's for thebabies.

Gotta have memories.FAMILIES BUILDING MEMORIESTOGETHE━ AS THEY LOOK ATEACH HOME.

EVERY ONE HAS IT'SOWN THEME━ THIS ONE IS OCEANCITY.

Seems to be the winnerstick with it a bunch offriends made a bunch of ourdecorations JASON NICHOLLS ANDEMILIEE CLINGERMAN HAVECELEBRATED FOUR CHRISTMASESHERE you have to loveChristmas to live here THEYDON'T PLAN ON MOVING ANY TIMESOON.

We love thisneighborhood all are neighborsare really cool charactersMANY ARE USED TO THE CROWDSHERE THIS TIME OF YEAR━ BUTTHERE WERE PLENTY OF FIRSTTIMERS TOO━ SOME WHO CAME INSTYLE.

I really wanted to dothis for Christmas and Ifinally talked them into doingit and here we are A FAMILY OFTHREE━ SOAKING IN THE TIMETOGETHER.

Coming and enjoyingthe lights bring the familyout bonding time, having agood time with the familyESPECIALLY THEIR LITTLE ONE━KHARI WHO JUST WANTS ONE THINGFOR CHRISTMAS.

For everyone tohave fun!

IT LOOKS LIKE SHEGOT HER WISH━ EVEN THE GRINCHIS FEELING THE CHRISTMASPIRIT!THE THE LAST DAY OF THE L



Recent related news from verified sources

Watch New Street Station host Christmas Eve dinner for 350 homeless people and struggling families

Watch New Street Station host Christmas Eve dinner for 350 homeless people and struggling familiesIt was a rare night of comfort and joy for Birmingham's rough sleeping community when New Street...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Wall Street slips from near-record highs in Christmas Eve trade

Wall Street dipped from near-record levels heading into the Christmas break on Tuesday, as investors...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman Shot In Duquesne While Walking Down The Street [Video]Woman Shot In Duquesne While Walking Down The Street

A woman was shot on Christmas Eve while walking down the street in Duquesne, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:19Published

On Christmas Eve, hundreds queue for turkey and festive food in London [Video]On Christmas Eve, hundreds queue for turkey and festive food in London

Christmas Eve shoppers were queuing for turkey and other festive food in the upscale London suburb of Twickenham. The queue began around 7am, even before the doors to Sandy's, in Twickenham, opened..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.