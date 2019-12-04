Christmas in Bethlehem: Tourists gather in city for occasion

Regarded as birthplace of Jesus Christ , thousands flock to Bethlehem in occupied West Bank to mark celebration.



Recent related videos from verified sources A British chippy is serving the world's most calorific festive treat - a deep fried Christmas PUDDING A British chippy is serving the world's most calorific festive treat - a deep fried Christmas PUDDING. The battered dessert is on offer at Cafe Piccante, in Edinburgh - and is already a favourite with.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published 3 weeks ago