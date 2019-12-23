Global  

Algeria holds state funeral for army chief

Algeria holds state funeral for army chief

Algeria holds state funeral for army chief

The state funeral for Gaid Salah is taking place as protesters reject the three-day mourning period.
Algeria's powerful army chief dies: state media

Algeria's powerful army chief Lieutenant-General Ahmed Gaed Salah, who was instrumental in bringing...
Reuters - Published

Algeria's powerful army chief dies at pivotal point in political crisis

Algeria's powerful army chief Lieutenant-General Ahmed Gaed Salah, who was instrumental in bringing...
Reuters - Published


Tweets about this

deadlyjackflash

Deadlyjackflash Algeria holds state funeral for army chief https://t.co/MXCGIs0eCt 6 minutes ago

MiddleEastEye

Middle East Eye Earlier this month, newly elected President Abdelmadjid Tebboune awarded Salah the National Order of Merit, Algeria… https://t.co/rbkk21r0vJ 3 hours ago

Evil_Sarkar

KAMIKAZE RT @MiddleEastEye: Protests continued in Algeria on Tuesday, though slogans were directed at the entire political system, rather than Gaid… 4 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Algeria holds state funeral for army chief https://t.co/YCHTdeBqt8 4 hours ago

MiddleEastEye

Middle East Eye Protests continued in Algeria on Tuesday, though slogans were directed at the entire political system, rather than… https://t.co/6w6uREpMfW 4 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Algeria holds state funeral for army chief https://t.co/RYVThHVqUN 5 hours ago

active_hi

ActiveHi News Algeria holds state funeral for army chief https://t.co/YiQZczztIK 5 hours ago

Algerie_Infos

Algérie Informations #Algeria Algeria holds state funeral for army chief https://t.co/EMMrlWfj68 #الجزائر 5 hours ago


Algerian army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah dies [Video]Algerian army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah dies

State media said Gaid Salah died of a heart attack on Monday morning in the military hospital of Algiers.

