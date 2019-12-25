Global  

Prince Andrew joins royals as they celebrate Christmas in Norfolk

Notable absentees were Harry and Meghan, who are spending Christmas in Canada, and Prince Philip, 98, who left hospital on Christmas Eve.View on euronews
