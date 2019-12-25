Prince Andrew joins royals as they celebrate Christmas in Norfolk 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:23s - Published Prince Andrew joins royals as they celebrate Christmas in Norfolk Notable absentees were Harry and Meghan, who are spending Christmas in Canada, and Prince Philip, 98, who left hospital on Christmas Eve.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Like

Tweets about this Leza RT @SkyNews: The Queen arrives at the annual #ChristmasDay service at Sandringham. Prince Andrew arrived at the church walking side by sid… 2 minutes ago The World News Prince Andrew joins royals as they celebrate Christmas in Norfolk https://t.co/u0ine17Fdg https://t.co/EtG8k2yGbu 5 minutes ago 피터성 RT @SkyNews: Three stories you need to read: 🟣Prince Andrew joins royals for #ChristmasDay service https://t.co/JDjAj5pDeD 🟠Father and tw… 8 minutes ago Louis. RT @AudreyAurus1: Queen's aides to young girls this morning: 🎼you better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I'm telling yo… 12 minutes ago siena RT @SkyNews: Prince Andrew has arrived at church in Sandringham walking side by side with his brother Prince Charles as the royals celebrat… 14 minutes ago Chochilino Prince Andrew joins Queen and British royals for Christmas Day church service https://t.co/SsPjgAHXb8 25 minutes ago PatriotforTRUTH ⭐⭐⭐ RT @EyesOnQ: Probably needs to have a good ol’ pray ::: Prince Andrew joins Queen and royals for Christmas Day church service in Sandringha… 25 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Prince Andrew joins royals as they celebrate Christmas in Norfolk https://t.co/RECPR08nPJ https://t.co/hRGYlAGwIC 25 minutes ago