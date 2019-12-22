Queen Elizabeth and family attend church- with a few notable absences 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:52s - Published Queen Elizabeth and family attend church- with a few notable absences Prince Andrew avoided the limelight on Christmas Day by skipping the royal family's traditional mid-morning walk to church and attending an earlier service with other relatives. Emer McCarthy reports.

