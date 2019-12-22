Global  

Queen Elizabeth and family attend church- with a few notable absences

Queen Elizabeth and family attend church- with a few notable absences

Queen Elizabeth and family attend church- with a few notable absences

Prince Andrew avoided the limelight on Christmas Day by skipping the royal family&apos;s traditional mid-morning walk to church and attending an earlier service with other relatives.

Emer McCarthy reports.
