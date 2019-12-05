Troop Zero on Amazon Prime Video - Meet The Troop

Check out the official "Meet The Troop" featurette for the Amazon Prime Video movie Troop Zero starring Viola Davis, Mckenna Grace, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Epps, Charlie Shotwell and Allison Janney!

Release Date: January 17, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video Troop Zero is a comedy-drama movie directed by Bert & Bertie, from a screenplay by Beasts of the Southern Wild co-writer Lucy Alibar and inspired by Alibar's 2010 play Christmas and Jubilee Behold The Meteor Shower.

The film stars Viola Davis, Mckenna Grace, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Epps, Charlie Shotwell and Allison Janney.