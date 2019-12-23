Ukraine opens probe into Russian train on new bridge to Crimea 24 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 00:38s - Published Ukraine opens probe into Russian train on new bridge to Crimea Ukraine opens probe into Russian train on new bridge to Crimea

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Ukraine opens probe over Russia’s railway bridge to Crimea MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian officials opened a criminal probe Wednesday after a passenger train from...

Seattle Times - Published 7 hours ago



Putin opens railway bridge to Crimea MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has inaugurated a massive railway bridge to Crimea,...

Seattle Times - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this