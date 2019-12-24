Donald and Melania Trump share Christmas wishes on Twitter

"At this sacred time of year Christians celebrate the birth of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ, and rejoice in his love for every person," the president said.

The first lady singled out uniformed service members for special appreciation: "We are grateful for all the men and women in uniform who keeps us safe.

Our military, our police and everyone in law enforcement," she said.

Trump is spending Christmas in Mar-a-Lago, his resort residence in Palm Beach, Florida.