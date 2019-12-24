HK protesters gather for free Christmas dinner

Christmas in Hong Kong - saw police firing off tear gas and pepper spray.

After protesters marked the day with marches in shopping malls.

They've been eager to keep up their pro-democracy movement through the holidays.

And elsewhere, many off-duty protesters lined up for a holiday dinner.

Doled out to locals as a festive show of support.

The business behind it - Kwong Wing Catering - is part of the so-called 'yellow economy'.

Places who the protesters know back the campaign for democacy.

University student Mary says the dinner was a touching gesture.

(SOUNDBITE) (Cantonese) UNIVERSITY STUDENT, MARY, SAYING: "After this movement, you realise that Hong Kongers still help each other like how it used to be.

Kwong Wing has been collaborating with different organisations and doing so many things to help the young protesters." One of Kwong Wing's chefs became something of a folk hero in the protests.

In November, he cooked for students holed up at a university as they held out against police.

He was meant to show up for the Chistmas dinner.

But the restaurant says he was arrested earlier in the week.

It's not immediately clear why.

Supporters were still happy to turn out.

Ivan, another student, said he waited an hour and a half to eat.

(SOUNDBITE) (Cantonese) OWNER OF KWONG WING CATERING, GLORY, SAYING: "This Christmas is very special.

There is a festive atmosphere even if I still need to be scared because I got tear gassed yesterday." Protesters are angry about what they say is a Chinese clampdown.

Eating away at the autonomy Hong Kong was guaranteed upon its handover from the UK.

China rejects those complaints.