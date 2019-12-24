Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

HK protesters gather for free Christmas dinner

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
HK protesters gather for free Christmas dinner

HK protesters gather for free Christmas dinner

As protests in Hong Kong resulted in the use of tear gas and pepper spray on Christmas Day, one restaurant provided relief in the form of free dinner for protesters to celebrate the festival.

Jayson Albano reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

HK protesters gather for free Christmas dinner

Christmas in Hong Kong - saw police firing off tear gas and pepper spray.

After protesters marked the day with marches in shopping malls.

They've been eager to keep up their pro-democracy movement through the holidays.

And elsewhere, many off-duty protesters lined up for a holiday dinner.

Doled out to locals as a festive show of support.

The business behind it - Kwong Wing Catering - is part of the so-called 'yellow economy'.

Places who the protesters know back the campaign for democacy.

University student Mary says the dinner was a touching gesture.

(SOUNDBITE) (Cantonese) UNIVERSITY STUDENT, MARY, SAYING: "After this movement, you realise that Hong Kongers still help each other like how it used to be.

Kwong Wing has been collaborating with different organisations and doing so many things to help the young protesters." One of Kwong Wing's chefs became something of a folk hero in the protests.

In November, he cooked for students holed up at a university as they held out against police.

He was meant to show up for the Chistmas dinner.

But the restaurant says he was arrested earlier in the week.

It's not immediately clear why.

Supporters were still happy to turn out.

Ivan, another student, said he waited an hour and a half to eat.

(SOUNDBITE) (Cantonese) OWNER OF KWONG WING CATERING, GLORY, SAYING: "This Christmas is very special.

There is a festive atmosphere even if I still need to be scared because I got tear gassed yesterday." Protesters are angry about what they say is a Chinese clampdown.

Eating away at the autonomy Hong Kong was guaranteed upon its handover from the UK.

China rejects those complaints.



Recent related news from verified sources

'We're all family now': Protesters gather for free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong

Hundreds of anti-government protesters and their supporters gathered outside a tiny restaurant in...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostZee News


'I would have been on my own this Christmas if I had not been invited here' - Guests treated to Christmas meal thank volunteers who made the event possible

'I would have been on my own this Christmas if I had not been invited here' - Guests treated to Christmas meal thank volunteers who made the event possibleCaring couple Nikki and Duane Barrett, of Affordable Foods in Blurton, served up a free Christmas...
Leek Post and Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @Reuters: 'We're all family now': Protesters gather for free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong https://t.co/J7yCnrRq1y https://t.co/TMb2KPph… 4 seconds ago

leahwanhk

Leah Wan RT @Reuters: 'We're all family now': Protesters gather for free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong https://t.co/4sMF7fgjmc https://t.co/1Hc9sAYq… 26 seconds ago

catinblackwalks

A Cat in black RT @ReutersChina: 'We're all family now': Protesters gather for free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong https://t.co/YqzozKswzU 1 minute ago

Visti24

Вісті24 ‘We’re all family now’: Protesters Gather for Free Christmas Dinner in Hong Kong https://t.co/IwdGyoZBjp https://t.co/kWswAF118c 4 minutes ago

Andre3Verzaal

André Verzaal RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Hundreds of anti-government protesters and their supporters gathered outside a tiny restaurant in Hong Kong for an uncon… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Free dinner for those alone on Christmas Eve in Westland [Video]Free dinner for those alone on Christmas Eve in Westland

Free dinner for those alone on Christmas Eve in Westland

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

Franco's free Christmas dinner [Video]Franco's free Christmas dinner

Franco's Pizza in Ilion is offering a free Christmas dinner on Dec. 25.

Credit: WKTVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.