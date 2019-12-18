U.S., China to sign deal at White House: Trump

Global  

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month.

Jayson Albano reports.
U.S. President Donald Trump says an interim trade deal with China will soon be official.

Trump told reporters Tuesday (December 24) he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will sign it at the White House.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, IN AN EXCHANGE WITH REPORTERS, SAYING: "We'll be doing a smaller ceremony.

Ultimately, we will be having one.

The China deal: we will be having a signing ceremony, yes.

[...] But we'll have a quicker signing because we want to get it done.

The deal is done.

It's just being translated right now." Hours later, Beijing's Foreign Ministry said the two countries were in close contact but spokesman Geng Shuang did not elaborate further.

It's not clear when this first phase of a trade deal could be signed.

This month U.S. Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer said it could be the first week of January.

And the terms of the deal are also unknown.

China has said the details would be made public after the deal is signed.



