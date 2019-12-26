Global  

Video shows a rare ghostly-looking albino pheasant strolling round a British garden

Video shows a rare ghostly-looking albino pheasant strolling round a British garden

Video shows a rare ghostly-looking albino pheasant strolling round a British garden

This video shows a rare ghostly-looking albino PHEASANT strolling round a British garden.Brian Cave, 52, was taking his pet dog, Blaze, for a walk just before Christmas when he saw the unusual bird.Initially he didn't know what it was, so he filmed this footage so he could look up the bird later.He said the bird was entirely white except for a little red around the eyes - and after a quick bit of googling he realised it was an albino pheasant.Brian, a retired ambulance technician, saw the bird in the garden of his own home in Newquay, Cornwall.He said: "We googled it because we had never seen anything like it, we googled it and we thought it looked like an albino pheasant. "We got some video footage of it so we could show it to friends.

It was some thing I had never seen before, it was about the same size as a regular pheasant. "It was white with red around the eyes.

It didn't fly away straight away, it kept walking around."I'm not a twitcher, not at all.

Where we live we see lots of different types of birds but we'd never seen one like this before, it was very unusual. "I was very surprised."It was filmed on my property Kestlemill, near Newquay, Cornwall, yesterday afternoon at about 1pm."I was taking my dog for a walk, Blaze, a springer spaniel, we were just going for our regular walk and we saw the bird."
Video shows a rare ghostly-looking albino pheasant strolling round a British garden

