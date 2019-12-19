All Things Market Will stock markets rise in 2020

Dividend Sensei https://t.co/ApKm89w8qi 3 Things Investors Can Expect From the Stock Market in 2020 No one can predict with certa… https://t.co/M5oxzRrMwU 3 minutes ago

Al @gtconway3d @realDonaldTrump How many world leaders actual take what Trump states as what will happen. He has prove… https://t.co/ktshCx7qBr 2 hours ago

Gabriel S. Hudson @BryanJFischer The economy ebbs and flows. This economy was already on a fast upward trajectory before Trump took o… https://t.co/QsQUYN2YsG 2 hours ago

Gabriel S. Hudson The economy ebbs and flows. This economy was already on a fast upward trajectory before Trump took office. The Pres… https://t.co/9d6NAWOLQ7 2 hours ago

Shari Goedhart Nothing has changed since this but now we have lower unemployment, taxes, and a much better stock market. Trump's p… https://t.co/kdafMc7O5m 2 hours ago