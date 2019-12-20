Global  

Prince Philip leaves hospital after being treated for 'pre-existing condition'

Prince Philip leaves hospital after being treated for 'pre-existing condition' The 98-year-old royal was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London as a "precautionary measure" on Friday, and after a four-day stint in the capital's top medical facility, The Duke of Edinburgh was seen getting into the passenger seat of a car at around 8.49am this morning.

It's believed he'll be heading to Sandringham in Norfolk to join his wife, Queen Elizabeth, for Christmas, who arrived at their estate by train last week.

On Monday, Philip's son Prince Charles gave an update on his father's health, and said he was being "very well looked after".
