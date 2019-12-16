Idina Menzel open to more Frozen films

Idina Menzel open to more Frozen films The singer-and-actress voices Queen Elsa in the Disney franchise, with both movies proving popular with audiences and the sequel, 'Frozen 2' outperforming the original at the box office.

The 'Uncut Gems' star revealed that she wants to be involved in further films. Speaking to Parade, Idina said: Idina previously revealed that she would be prepared to star in a third film at the European premiere of 'Frozen 2'.

Asked if she would star in a third film, Idina exclusively told BANG Showbiz: