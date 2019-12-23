Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Eagles Carson Wentz Addresses Media Ahead Of Sunday's Game Against The Giants

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 11:13s - Published < > Embed
Eagles Carson Wentz Addresses Media Ahead Of Sunday's Game Against The GiantsThe Eagles can clinch the division title this Sunday against the Giants.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Injury-ravaged Eagles beat Giants 34-17 to win NFC East

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the playoffs...
Seattle Times - Published

Streaking Eagles go for 4th straight win, NFC East title

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz brought the Eagles from the brink of playoff extinction to the...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NazarethNo1Fan

Andy Coach Weaver RT @CBSPhilly: LIVE: #Eagles head coach Doug Pederson addresses media day after emotional win over #Cowboys https://t.co/Ei49SancGy 6 days ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly LIVE: #Eagles head coach Doug Pederson addresses media day after emotional win over #Cowboys https://t.co/Ei49SancGy 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eagles Gearing Up For Game Against Giants [Video]Eagles Gearing Up For Game Against Giants

Zach Ertz has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:05Published

Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Addresses Media Ahead Of Sunday's Game Against Giants [Video]Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Addresses Media Ahead Of Sunday's Game Against Giants

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East with a victory on Sunday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 12:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.