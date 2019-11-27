Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Fire destroys around 150 homes in Valparaiso, Chile

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Fire destroys around 150 homes in Valparaiso, ChileAuthorities suggest the blaze was started deliberately. View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Helicopters in Chile douse fire that destroyed 120 homes

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Helicopters on Wednesday dropped water on the outskirts of the Chilean port...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera



You Might Like


Tweets about this

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Fire destroys around 150 homes in Valparaiso, Chile https://t.co/tGtFlNvrwr https://t.co/RamesQEGLx 29 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Fire destroys around 150 homes in Valparaiso, Chile https://t.co/tGtFlNvrwr https://t.co/RamesQEGLx 30 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Fire destroys around 150 homes in Valparaiso, Chile https://t.co/aCYzmEsRQv https://t.co/QcPO7PicFA 30 minutes ago

ofba1971

Ontario Fire Buff Associates Fire in Chilean city destroys around 50 homes: Firefighters https://t.co/hSHxfUY15M 19 hours ago

AnnMarieAmerica

AnnMarie American RT @Jerusalem_Post: People fled their homes in the middle of #ChristmasEve festivities as a #fire blazed through the city of Valparaiso. ht… 19 hours ago

ottawasuncom

Ottawa Sun Fire in Chilean city destroys around 50 homes: Firefighters https://t.co/A1Zxtbvl3y https://t.co/M2D2aJmruP 1 day ago

calgarysun

Calgary Sun Fire in Chilean city destroys around 50 homes: Firefighters https://t.co/z0uFvYdKSq https://t.co/uCU6AifGXP 2 days ago

matt_bonner

Matt Bonner Damn it. Second big fire in two years. This is a small, beautiful Chilean city that is a steep 3/4 of a cone around… https://t.co/ovDO30Uj9u 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Helicopters in Chile douse fire that destroyed dozens of homes [Video]Helicopters in Chile douse fire that destroyed dozens of homes

Authorities believe arson caused the fire, which swept through neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Valparaiso.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published

The World in Pictures [Video]The World in Pictures

Some of the best images of the day taken by Reuters photographers across the globe and selected by our editors.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.