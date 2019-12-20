Global  

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Wanted In Connection To Murder Arrested, Released

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Wanted In Connection To Murder Arrested, Released

Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Wanted In Connection To Murder Arrested, Released

After searching for nearly a week, the NYPD says they finally caught up with a teenager wanted in connection to the murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Tessa Majors Murder: NYPD Releases Images Of Suspect Wanted For Brutal Morningside Park Stabbing

The NYPD has released new photos of another suspect wanted in connection with the killing of...
CBS 2 - Published


edjsandoval

Edgar Sandoval @migold UPDATE: Two weeks after an intensive manhunt for a 14-year-old linked to the killing of #TessaMajors, polic… https://t.co/bGmFD1ST7K 6 minutes ago

leislgirl

VoiceGirl @huffpostpol A 14 year old stabbed Tessa as she resisted the 3 teenagers trying to rob her; Is this more evidence… https://t.co/gyG2GiaH4L 12 minutes ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas Authorities are speaking with a 14-year-old that investigators had been searching for in connection with the stabbi… https://t.co/RwRpIJk1xT 18 minutes ago

DeborahDenno

Deborah Denno Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Is Released Without Charges https://t.co/aiHCXxoLIS 19 minutes ago

LorraineOLear10

Lorraine O'Leary 📚🧩💜 RT @MariaBonanno9: The 14-year-old boy wore a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants as he walked out of the building that houses the Neighborhood… 23 minutes ago

Gadea

Gadea 14-year-old Suspect, in 18 year old, Barnard College Freshman Tessa Majors’ killing spotted coming out of NYC law o… https://t.co/UYLdgkqFK5 26 minutes ago

MariaBonanno9

Maria Bonanno The 14-year-old boy wore a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants as he walked out of the building that houses the Neighbo… https://t.co/si0zAV7rHc 34 minutes ago

KSLA

KSLA News 12 The 14-year-old boy is one of three youths police believe were involved in the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa… https://t.co/OZYPQtHhl0 34 minutes ago


Teen In Tessa Majors Murder Case Makes Court Appearance [Video]Teen In Tessa Majors Murder Case Makes Court Appearance

CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the court appearance for a 13-year-old charged in the murder of college student Tessa Majors.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:42Published

13-Year-Old Boy Charged In Killing Of Tessa Majors Due In Court [Video]13-Year-Old Boy Charged In Killing Of Tessa Majors Due In Court

The 13-year old, who police say confessed his involvement in the murder, told detectives a 14-year-old boy stabbed Barnard College student Tessa Majors during an attempted robbery in Morningside Park..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published

