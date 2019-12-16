Annual "Trek to the Tree" Honors The Nation's Christmas Tree 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:41s - Published Annual "Trek to the Tree" Honors The Nation's Christmas Tree Every year, people from around the world gather in Kings Canyon National Park to honor the General Grant Tree — also known as the “Nation's Christmas Tree!”

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Annual "Trek to the Tree" Honors The Nation's Christmas Tree Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC. Stream Annual "Trek to the Tree" Honors The Nation's Christmas Tree instantly.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Action News on 6abc Every year, people from around the world gather in Kings Canyon National Park to honor the General Grant Tree, whic… https://t.co/VpR4mQGaf9 2 days ago