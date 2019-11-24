Strikers blockade bus depot in Paris suburb of Vitry-sur-Seine

The Paris suburb of Vitry-sur-Seine was subject to a blockade by Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens drivers today (December 27).

Footage shows little traffic, while some demonstrators can be seen gathering the distance blocking entrance to the local bus depot.

Public transport in the city was ground to a halt yesterday as workers commenced their unlimited strike action.