Endangered black rhino gives birth in U.S. zoo

SHOWS: LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES (DECEMBER 25, 2019) (KAITI CHRITZ / POTTER PARK ZOO - NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY KAITI CHRITZ / POTTER PARK ZOO) 1.

DAY OLD RHINO CALF IN POTTER PARK ZOO ENCLOSURE 2.

RHINO CALF WALKING NEXT TO ITS MUM 3.

RHINO CALF WALKING AROUND ENCLOSURE 4.

RHINO CALF TRYING TO SUCKLE 5.

RHINO CALF SUCKLING, WALKING AWAY 6.

RHINO CALF STANDING NEAR ADULT'S REAR 7.

VARIOUS OF RHINO CALF IN ENCLOSURE (MUTE) LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES (DECEMBER 24, 2019) (KAITI CHRITZ / POTTER PARK ZOO - NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY KAITI CHRITZ / POTTER PARK ZOO) 8.

SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE OF ADULT RHINO ATTEMPTING TO GIVE BIRTH 9.

ADULT RHINO WALKING AWAY AFTER CALF FALLS ONTO THE GROUND 10.

WHITE FLASH 11.

NEW MOTHER RHINO GETTING ACQUAINTED WITH CALF 12.

MOTHER RHINO CLEANING CALF 13.

RHINO CALF TRYING TO STAND UP 14.

RHINO CALF RECEIVING MILK FROM ITS MOTHER IN ENCLOSURE 15.

RHINO CALF DRINKING MILK FROM ITS MOTHER STORY: An endangered black rhino gave birth to a calf at Potter Park Zoo in Michigan on Christmas eve.

Potter Park Zoo shared surveillance footage of adult female rhino named Doppsee giving birth in her enclosure in Lansing in the city's capital early morning of Tuesday (December 24).

The zoo said that the mother and calf are bonding behind the scenes in the rhino barn.

The rhinos will most likely make a public appearance in the spring of 2020.

This was Doppsee's first pregnancy after the calf's father, Phineus, came to the zoo from Texas in 2017 to breed specifically with the female rhino.

There are about 5,000 black rhinos in the wild, with around 50 under the care of accredited zoos.

In a statement, the zoo said that an average of less than two black rhino calves are born in human care every year, making every calf born vital to this endangered population.

