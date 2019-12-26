Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Jennifer Aniston honours her dad with sweet Christmas post

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Jennifer Aniston honours her dad with sweet Christmas post

Jennifer Aniston honours her dad with sweet Christmas post

Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to her father John with a sweet Christmas day post.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Are Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Really Getting Back Together After All These Years? [Video]Are Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Really Getting Back Together After All These Years?

Are Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Really Getting Back Together After All These Years?

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:02Published

Smart Shopper: Post Christmas sales are coming! [Video]Smart Shopper: Post Christmas sales are coming!

Post Christmas sales are on their way! Our Smart Shopper team takes a look.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.