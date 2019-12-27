Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

At least 12 people die in Kazakhstan plane crash

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
At least 12 people die in Kazakhstan plane crash

At least 12 people die in Kazakhstan plane crash

A plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after take-off early on Friday in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people, Kazakh officials said.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kazakhstan plane crash death toll cut to 12

Kazakh authorities said 12 people were killed when their passenger plane carrying nearly 100 people...
Reuters - Published

Jordan- Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane comes down near Almaty airport

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra)-- A passenger plane has crashed in Kazakhstan,...
MENAFN.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

12 People Killed, 54 Injured In Kazakhstan Plane Crash [Video]12 People Killed, 54 Injured In Kazakhstan Plane Crash

The plane reportedly &quot;lost altitude after takeoff and broke through a concrete fence,&quot; then hit a building.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

Kazakh airliner crash kills or wounds dozens [Video]Kazakh airliner crash kills or wounds dozens

An airliner carrying nearly a hundred people crashed shortly after takeoff in Kazakhstan on Friday. The country is pledging support for the victims&apos; families as an investigation gets underway...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.