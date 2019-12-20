Tessa Major Killing: NYPD Seek DNA From 14-Year-Old Suspect 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:20s - Published Tessa Major Killing: NYPD Seek DNA From 14-Year-Old Suspect Police are now turning to DNA testing on a possible bite wound and triangulating cell phone town data to see who was responsible for the stabbing of an 18-year-old Barnard College student in Morningside Park earlier this month. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

