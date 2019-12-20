Global  

Tessa Major Killing: NYPD Seek DNA From 14-Year-Old Suspect

Police are now turning to DNA testing on a possible bite wound and triangulating cell phone town data to see who was responsible for the stabbing of an 18-year-old Barnard College student in Morningside Park earlier this month.

CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
Tessa Majors Killing: 14-Year-Old Suspect Released From Police Custody

A 14-year-old boy sought by police for more than a week was questioned Thursday about the death of...
CBS 2 - Published

Tessa Majors Murder: NYPD Releases Images Of Suspect Wanted For Brutal Morningside Park Stabbing

The NYPD has released new photos of another suspect wanted in connection with the killing of...
CBS 2 - Published


Tessa Majors Killing: Police Had Been Searching For Underage Suspect For More Than A Week [Video]Tessa Majors Killing: Police Had Been Searching For Underage Suspect For More Than A Week

The NYPD is calling this a significant development in the investigative process, but questions still remain about why this alleged killer was released from custody. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:38Published

14-Year-Old Suspect In Deadly Barnard Student Stabbing Found [Video]14-Year-Old Suspect In Deadly Barnard Student Stabbing Found

After nearly a week of searching, the NYPD said Thursday it has located the young suspect wanted in the death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published

