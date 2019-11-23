Global  

Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date

Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date

Tyson Fury announces Deontay Wilder rematch date

Tyson Fury has announced his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22.

The pair's first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, with Fury outboxing WBC heavyweight champion Wilder despite suffering two knockdowns.
