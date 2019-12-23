7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works
1.
Senators take an oath
to "do impartial justice.".
Though Senate majority leader
Mitch McConnell has stated, "I'm not an
impartial juror," the wording of the required
Constitutional oath is clear on the necessary impartiality.
2.
A majority is needed
in order to call a witness.
President Donald Trump has
indicated he'd like the whistleblower
to be called as a witness, but more moderate
Republicans could prevent such an occurrence.
3.
Restrictions exist on who
the TV cameras can focus on.
Rules agreed upon in 1986
state that cameras can only
focus on the person speaking.
4.
Much of the discussion
could occur behind closed doors.
During former President Bill Clinton's
impeachment trial, many of the senators'
speeches took place on camera, but
deliberations on voting often occurred in private.
5.
The first and last
word goes to the accusers.
Rule XXII states that the
"argument shall be opened and
closed by the House of Representatives.".
6.
Witnesses may be
deposed on video or in private.
During Clinton's impeachment trial,
the star witness, Monica Lewinsky, was
deposed on video with portions of the
deposition being played during the trial.
7.
Only 34 senators are
required to acquit President Trump.
With 54 Republican Senators,
removing President Trump from
office is not likely to happen