Jalen Hurts looks to continue his Atlanta success as Sooners face LSU in College Football Playoff

PLAY-OFF'S... WHERE THEOKLAHOMA SOONERS WILL TAKEON AGAINST THE L-S-U TIGERS.OUR SPORTS TEAM - CAYDENMCFARLAND AND JACOB TOBEY -JOIN US LIVE FROM ATLANTAWHERE THESE TWO TEAMS WILLFACE OFF IN THE PEACH BOWL.JABOB, CAYDEN WHAT CAN WEEXPECT FROM THIS INTENSEMATCH-UP?No closed caption availableHOW MANY O-U FANS HAVE YOUSEEN OUT THERE?AND IF YOU CAN'T MAKE IT OUTTO ATLANTA THIS WEEKEND FORTHEBIG GAME - THERE ARE STILLPLENTY OF WAYS YOU CAN CATCHALL THE ACTION HERE AT HOME.THERE ARE SEVERAL WATCHPARTIES TAKING PLACE ALLACROSS TULSA TOMORROW.

THEO-U CLUB OF TULSA IS HOSTINGTHEIR WATCH PARTY AT DAVEAND BUSTERS FROM 2-THIRTY TO6-THIRTY TOMORROW AFTERNOONTHE HARD ROCK CASINO ANDHOTEL ISALSO HOSTING ONE..

AT THEIRTRACK 5 DANCE HALL...STARTING AT THREE.

SEVERALBARS THROUGH THE TULSA METROWILL BE HOLDING EVENTS FORTHE BIG GAME - ALONG WITHSHANGRI-LA RESORT NEAR GRANDLAKE.

FOR A FULL LIST OFWHERE YOU CATCH ALL THECOLLEGE FOOTBALL ACTION...HEAD OVER TO OUR WEBSITE...K-J-R-H DOT COM.IF FOOTBALL ISN'T YOUR