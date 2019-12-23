Global  

A North Carolina Couple Called 911 On Their Roomba

A North Carolina couple called 911 this week after hearing a noise in their home.

Business Insider reports that both adults feared the sounds were coming from an intruder.

When police officers showed up, they only had one question for the homeowners... "Is this Roomba yours?" A Facebook post says their hearts sank when they realized it was the robotic vacuum cleaner.

The couple had bought a Roomba two days earlier were unaware the machine could "somehow turn itself on.
